NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Shares Up 8.9%

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB – Get Rating) was up 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.10. Approximately 79,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 117,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.40 price objective on shares of NioCorp Developments in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

NioCorp Developments Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$317.87 million and a P/E ratio of -23.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.00.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

Featured Stories

