Noked Israel Ltd Sells 123,800 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Noked Israel Ltd trimmed its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,800 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Farfetch by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 545.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 156,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 262.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTCH traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.32. 240,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,886,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $579.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.53 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 245.67%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTCH. UBS Group lowered Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

About Farfetch

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.