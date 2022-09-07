Noked Israel Ltd Sells 164,259 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Noked Israel Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,259 shares during the quarter. Squarespace comprises approximately 1.5% of Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Noked Israel Ltd owned about 0.14% of Squarespace worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,324,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,562,000 after buying an additional 1,149,501 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 625,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,024,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 953.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after buying an additional 399,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,679,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 393,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,091,000 after buying an additional 163,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SQSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Squarespace from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush upgraded Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

Insider Transactions at Squarespace

Squarespace Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $36,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 515,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,854,131. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $36,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 515,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,854,131. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Venture Growth Associate Index sold 483,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $10,508,577.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 550,081 shares of company stock worth $11,853,481 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

SQSP traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,278. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.65.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $212.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Squarespace Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

