Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.58

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.58 and last traded at $16.63, with a volume of 3738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

