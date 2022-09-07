Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Novartis by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Novartis by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in Novartis by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.66. 132,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,433. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.36. The firm has a market cap of $178.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

