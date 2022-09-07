Nuance Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Nuance Investments LLC lowered its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,474 shares during the period. The Hartford Financial Services Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 0.27% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $63,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HIG. Citigroup began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Shares of HIG stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.21. 32,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,770. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.61. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.59 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

