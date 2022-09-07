Nuance Investments LLC Increases Stake in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,352,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,061 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $19,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bioventus by 1,845.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bioventus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Bioventus Stock Performance

BVS remained flat at $7.62 during trading on Wednesday. 1,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,225. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Bioventus Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $17.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 2.11.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Bioventus had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $140.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bioventus Profile

(Get Rating)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.