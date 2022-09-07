Nuance Investments LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Argus reduced their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.78.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 66,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,201. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.97 and its 200-day moving average is $167.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

