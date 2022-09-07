Nuance Investments LLC Trims Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Nuance Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 239,238 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC owned 0.55% of Werner Enterprises worth $14,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WERN. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ WERN traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $48.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

In related news, Director Carmen A. Tapio bought 1,170 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.20 per share, with a total value of $49,374.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,184.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

