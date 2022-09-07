Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE:NCA traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 38,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,109. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.02. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $11.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NCA)
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.