Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:NCA traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 38,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,109. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.02. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 14.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 490,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 63,251 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 53,659 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 31,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 551,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 13,313 shares in the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

