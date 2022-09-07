Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:JMM traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $7.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund ( NYSE:JMM Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. BCK Partners Inc. owned 0.27% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

