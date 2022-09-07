Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:JMM traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $7.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM)
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.