Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1305 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPI traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $19.72. The stock had a trading volume of 32,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,865. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.76. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000.

About Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

