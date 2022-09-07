NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 980,976 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,646 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.37% of NXP Semiconductors worth $181,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,372,733,000 after acquiring an additional 284,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,800,217 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,466,024,000 after purchasing an additional 204,921 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,623,079,000 after purchasing an additional 664,862 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,935,194 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,351,918,000 after purchasing an additional 182,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,844,121 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,103,394,000 after purchasing an additional 299,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.05.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $161.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.04. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $140.33 and a 1-year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.