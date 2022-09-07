OAX Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.73 Million (OAX)

OAX (OAX) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, OAX has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a total market cap of $5.22 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0677 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OAX Coin Profile

OAX is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. OAX’s official website is oax.org.

OAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

