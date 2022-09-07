ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.57–$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $191.00 million-$195.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.33 million. ON24 also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.17–$0.15 EPS.

ON24 Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE ONTF traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.90. ON24 has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $22.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ON24 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ON24 from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.60.

In other ON24 news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $34,761.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,804.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CRO James Blackie sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $27,399.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 212,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $34,761.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,804.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,363 shares of company stock worth $87,995 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in ON24 by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 1,092.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

