Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.21-$1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $242.00 million-$258.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.40 million.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

ONTO stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.57. 1,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,639. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $59.95 and a 52-week high of $106.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average of $77.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ONTO shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 0.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 11.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 14.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

See Also

