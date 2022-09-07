Ontology (ONT) Market Capitalization Reaches $202.53 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001196 BTC on popular exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $202.53 million and $13.89 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00098767 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00031744 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00022944 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00265242 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00026624 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit | Github | Medium”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.