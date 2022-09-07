Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.12–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $240.00 million-$245.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.43 million. Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.19-$1.34 EPS.

Oportun Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:OPRT traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,698. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.66. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $27.95.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.60 million. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Oportun Financial

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OPRT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Oportun Financial to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Oportun Financial to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.