ORIX (NYSE:IX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $77.81

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $77.81 and last traded at $77.99, with a volume of 18 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get ORIX alerts:

ORIX Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ORIX Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IX. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new position in ORIX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,691,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 440,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ORIX by 4.8% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 307,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,838,000 after buying an additional 13,959 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in ORIX by 16.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 167,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,713,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ORIX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.