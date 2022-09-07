ORIX (NYSE:IX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $77.81

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $77.81 and last traded at $77.99, with a volume of 18 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.73.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.
ORIX Stock Down 0.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ORIX Company Profile
ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ORIX (IX)
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.