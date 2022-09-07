Ormat Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,070 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 488% compared to the average daily volume of 522 call options.

In other news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $726,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,683.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Granot sold 455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $42,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,922 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $271,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,419,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,836,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 328,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORA traded up $3.73 on Wednesday, hitting $95.71. The company had a trading volume of 11,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,527. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.35. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $98.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

