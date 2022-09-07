Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Otonomy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Otonomy from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Otonomy Price Performance

NASDAQ OTIC opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $21.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otonomy

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 290,415 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 126,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

