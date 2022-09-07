OVR (OVR) Price Down 0.7% This Week

OVR (OVR) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, OVR has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. OVR has a total market cap of $15.03 million and $1.94 million worth of OVR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OVR coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00003810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OVR alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,306.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00134666 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00036622 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022792 BTC.

OVR Coin Profile

OVR (CRYPTO:OVR) is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2020. OVR’s total supply is 95,013,434 coins and its circulating supply is 20,439,769 coins. OVR’s official Twitter account is @OVRtheReality and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OVR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OVR is a World Scale, open-source, AR platform powered by Ethereum Blockchain. OVR makes it possible for users provided with a mobile device or smart glasses to live interactive augmented reality experiences customized in the real world. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OVR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OVR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OVR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.