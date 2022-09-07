Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.40-$9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.85 billion-$6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.74 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.03-$2.06 EPS.

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $650.03.

NASDAQ PANW traded up $9.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $539.98. 35,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,806. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $421.55 and a 12-month high of $640.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $514.93 and a 200 day moving average of $533.93.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,830,968.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,830,968.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total value of $6,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,514 shares in the company, valued at $256,491,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,841 shares of company stock worth $416,689,390. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $103,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

