Pangolin (PNG) Price Hits $0.0416 on Major Exchanges

Pangolin (PNG) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, Pangolin has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $5.17 million and approximately $252,781.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005338 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001723 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002461 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00883190 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00016312 BTC.
Pangolin Profile
Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,145,121 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.
Buying and Selling Pangolin
