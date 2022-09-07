Pangolin (PNG) Price Hits $0.0416 on Major Exchanges

Pangolin (PNG) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, Pangolin has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $5.17 million and approximately $252,781.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00883190 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00016312 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,145,121 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.