Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on FNA. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Paragon 28 Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FNA opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.66. Paragon 28 has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.34.

Insider Activity

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.84 million. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Paragon 28 will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 63,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $1,242,002.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,053,732.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 17,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $331,421.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,069,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,848,826.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 63,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $1,242,002.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,732.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,614. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at $42,541,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 506.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 740,003 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth about $7,076,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Paragon 28 by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after acquiring an additional 395,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth about $6,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Further Reading

