Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Shares Gap Up to $16.05

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.05, but opened at $16.47. Paragon 28 shares last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 2,806 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paragon 28 news, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 13,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $259,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 297,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,813. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,238,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,153,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,029,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 13,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $259,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,813. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,122 shares of company stock worth $5,646,614 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 9.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Paragon 28 in the second quarter worth $92,000. 20.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

