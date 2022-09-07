PayAccept (PAYT) Price Up 5.4% This Week

PayAccept (PAYT) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. PayAccept has a total market capitalization of $559,713.81 and $24,662.00 worth of PayAccept was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PayAccept has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PayAccept coin can currently be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001697 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002456 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00884340 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016390 BTC.
PayAccept Profile
PayAccept’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,358,367 coins. The Reddit community for PayAccept is https://reddit.com/r/PayAccept and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PayAccept’s official website is www.payaccept.net. PayAccept’s official Twitter account is @payaccept and its Facebook page is accessible here.
PayAccept Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for PayAccept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayAccept and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.