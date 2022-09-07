PEAKDEFI Achieves Market Cap of $13.74 Million (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $13.74 million and $125,059.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005296 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,886.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005294 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00134701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00035867 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023298 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi.

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.