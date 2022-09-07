Pearson (LON:PSON) Hits New 1-Year High at $901.20

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 901.20 ($10.89) and last traded at GBX 897.20 ($10.84), with a volume of 789313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 896 ($10.83).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSON. Barclays boosted their price target on Pearson from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 840 ($10.15) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 742 ($8.97) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.87) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pearson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 876.40 ($10.59).

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 819.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 768.41. The company has a market cap of £6.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,493.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Pearson Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.94%.

In other Pearson news, insider Sally Johnson acquired 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 677 ($8.18) per share, with a total value of £17,994.66 ($21,743.19).

Pearson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.