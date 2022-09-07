Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $19.35 Million Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77,730 shares during the period. Mosaic makes up approximately 2.4% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.08% of Mosaic worth $19,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $938,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Mosaic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 19.4% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 111,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $70,089,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

Mosaic Trading Down 2.0 %

Mosaic stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.93. 125,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,250,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.22. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.