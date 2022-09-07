Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Invests $2.67 Million in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,485 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SM Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,897,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,837,000 after purchasing an additional 293,299 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,226,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 113,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 7,601 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

SM Energy stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.98. 38,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,122. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About SM Energy

SM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.