Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,487 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Stephens decreased their price objective on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.29.

NYSE:WMT traded up $2.31 on Wednesday, reaching $134.65. 121,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,044,585. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.39. The company has a market capitalization of $369.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

