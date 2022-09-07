Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 1,356 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 0.8% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,959. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.95 and a 200 day moving average of $150.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

