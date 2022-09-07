Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 4,120 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 41,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

AMLP stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,490. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $42.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.90.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

