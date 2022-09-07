Peony (PNY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.84 Million

Peony (PNY) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Peony has a total market capitalization of $4.84 million and approximately $3,753.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Peony has traded 21% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00031470 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 335,318,231 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Peony

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

