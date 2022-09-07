PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 32.7% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 413.9% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 44,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 27.0% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,780. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $149.48 and a one year high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $237.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

