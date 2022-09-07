PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETVW) Stake Lifted by Warberg Asset Management LLC

Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETVW – Get Rating) by 103.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,823 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PetVivo were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

PetVivo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PETVW traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,891. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29.

