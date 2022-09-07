Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,469 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 113,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 610.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 324,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after acquiring an additional 278,866 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

