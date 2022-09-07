PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of ISD stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.58. 37,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,454. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 17.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 14,438 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 23.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 27,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 38.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 71,787 shares during the last quarter.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

