PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.
Shares of ISD stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.58. 37,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,454. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46.
Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
