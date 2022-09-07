Phoneum (PHT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $23.00

Phoneum (PHT) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Phoneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Phoneum has a total market cap of $71,709.56 and approximately $23.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phoneum has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005287 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18,929.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005281 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00134852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00035903 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023247 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

Phoneum (PHT) is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,679,616 coins. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum. The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum.

Phoneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

