Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.53 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLAB. Northland Securities raised their price target on Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Photronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:PLAB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.41. 16,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.44. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Photronics by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

