Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Bought by Franchise Capital Ltd

Franchise Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,985,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,687 shares during the period. Pinduoduo comprises about 21.9% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Franchise Capital Ltd owned 0.16% of Pinduoduo worth $79,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 43.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 220,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 66,717 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 46.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,550,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,353 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 13.3% in the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 34.6% in the first quarter. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 190,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 48,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,504,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Pinduoduo from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.73.

PDD traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.46. 281,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,045,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $109.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.02.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

