Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,717 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $8,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 262.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 599,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,935,000 after buying an additional 21,059 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 616.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 324,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,917,000 after buying an additional 279,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.73.

PDD stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,045,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.02. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $109.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

