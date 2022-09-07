Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $430.00

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 430 ($5.20) and last traded at GBX 1,931.32 ($23.34), with a volume of 187469 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,932 ($23.34).

Polar Capital Technology Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,040.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,057.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.46.

Get Polar Capital Technology Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Catherine Cripps purchased 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,075 ($25.07) per share, with a total value of £9,980.75 ($12,059.87). In other news, insider Catherine Cripps purchased 481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,075 ($25.07) per share, for a total transaction of £9,980.75 ($12,059.87). Also, insider Jane Pearce acquired 362 shares of Polar Capital Technology Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,108 ($25.47) per share, for a total transaction of £7,630.96 ($9,220.59).

About Polar Capital Technology Trust

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector and other sectors which use technology like information, media, communications, environment, computing, healthcare, and renewable energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.