PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Sold by Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,411,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 229,931 shares during the period. PRA Group makes up about 3.8% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned 6.01% of PRA Group worth $108,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period.

PRAA stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,909. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.22 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.48.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. PRA Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $258.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. PRA Group’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut PRA Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

