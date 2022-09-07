Primas Price Tops $0.0079 on Exchanges (PST)

Primas (PST) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Primas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Primas has a total market capitalization of $417,411.76 and $525,810.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Primas has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00026572 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00295103 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001219 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000934 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 61.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The official website for Primas is primas.io. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Primas

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

