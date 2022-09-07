ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Bought by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSO. Corsicana & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 748.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SSO stock traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $48.47. 236,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,951,369. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.64. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $74.76.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

