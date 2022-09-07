Prudential PLC Acquires 13,385 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,051,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 19.5% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,423. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $228.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

