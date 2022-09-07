Prudential PLC Decreases Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth approximately $4,412,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.9% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,330. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.89 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

