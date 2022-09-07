Prudential PLC Grows Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,569 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $6,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $141,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,977 shares of company stock worth $14,007,694 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.76.

Shares of NET stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $58.90. The stock had a trading volume of 19,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,288. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.07 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

